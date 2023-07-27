Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 26, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 26, 2023:

  • Quiroz, Jesus Manuel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Burch, Jamie Kandace – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
  • Harger, Joseph Doyce – Theft of Property
  • Johnson, Brodrick Pierre – Aggravated Robbery
  • Cortinas, Richard Mendoza Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention
Burch, Jamie Kandace
Cortinas, Richard Mendoza Jr.
Deblanc, Donielle Yvette
Harger, Joseph Doyce
Johnson, Brodrick Pierre
Quiroz, Jesus Manuel
