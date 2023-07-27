Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 26, 2023:
- Quiroz, Jesus Manuel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Burch, Jamie Kandace – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
- Harger, Joseph Doyce – Theft of Property
- Johnson, Brodrick Pierre – Aggravated Robbery
- Cortinas, Richard Mendoza Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
- Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention