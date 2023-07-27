Medical Moment: What you need to know about the Saharan Dust

By Dr. Atif Qureshi, MD

A thick plume of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa has made its way to the Houston area this week. According to forecasters with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the cloud impacts the southern part of the state, particularly during the morning hours. While the dust makes for spectacular sunsets and sunrises, it can be a health issue for some.

“For people who are already sensitive to poor air quality, the dust could impact their health,” says Dr. Atif Qureshi, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. “I would advise those individuals to spend more time inside while the dust is in the air.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tropical waves, or ripples in the lower to mid-atmosphere, pick up large amounts of dust from the southern edge of the Sahara Desert. The dust is suspended about a mile above the surface and can be two to two-and-a-half miles thick. That dry air will lower our rain chances and reduce our air quality while we continue to experience extreme heat. The TCEQ says the air quality in our area will likely hit the “moderate” level this week.

“The dust can create symptoms similar to spring and fall allergies, resulting in nasal congestion, sore throat, and other respiratory issues,” said Qureshi.

Even after the dust has passed our area, plenty will settle out of the atmosphere and into our eyes, noses, and throats.

“People can either have a true allergic reaction to the dust, which results in the release of histamines in the body, or the dust can simply be an irritant,” said Qureshi.

Wearing a face mask while outside could help prevent some dust from entering your nasal passages. Qureshi also recommends washing your face when you come in from outside and limiting the time you are exposed to the dust.

“I would advise taking allergy medications if you suffer from allergies and being aware of the amount of dust in the air by tracking it online or listening to local media,” said Qureshi.

The air quality is expected to improve over the weekend and next week.

If your symptoms do not improve within a few days, schedule an appointment with a primary care physician. You can schedule an appointment by visiting houstonmethodist.org/baytown or calling 832-556-6670.

