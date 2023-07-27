Lone Star College registration festival students ‘start close and go far’

Lone Star College will host a weeklong Registration Festival to help current and future students and their families learn how to complete their enrollment process before the fall semester begins.

“Lone Star College’s Registration Festival provides students with a scheduled list of enrollment activities so they can select the right date to help them finalize their fall 2023 courses,” said Gerald F. Napoles, Ph.D., LSC Vice Chancellor Student Success.

The LSC Registration Festival takes place Aug. 5-12 at all eight main LSC campuses (seven in person and one online). College representatives will assist students through their eight-step enrollment checklist, which includes advising and financial aid assistance.

“The LSC Registration Festival will have experts to personally walk you through the steps needed to help you start, continue or complete your educational goals,” said Napoles.

Fall 2023 semester at Lone Star College begins Aug. 28 and registration is still open. Visit LoneStar.edu/Festival to learn more about the Registration Festival activities available at each LSC campus.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success.

Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

