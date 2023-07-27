Texas sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping is Aug. 11-13

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-13.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

“As Texans prepare for the back-to-school bell, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “As the father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save $136 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org. Here are some of the items that are tax-exempt:

CLOTHING

Aprons (household)

Athletic socks

Baby bibs

Baby clothes

Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)

Baseball caps

Baseball jerseys

Belts with attached buckles

Blouses

Boots (general purpose)

Hiking

Cowboy

Bow ties

Bowling shirts

Bras

Camp clothes

Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)

Chef uniforms

Children’s novelty costumes

Clerical vestments

Coats and wraps

Coveralls

Diapers (cloth and disposable)

Dresses

Earmuffs, Cold weather

Employee uniforms (unless rented)

Fishing caps

Fishing vests (non-flotation)

Football jerseys

Gloves (generally)

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats

Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts

Hosiery, including support hosiery

Hunting vests

Jackets

Jeans

Jogging apparel

Knitted caps or hats

Leg warmers

Leotards and tights

Mask, costume

Mask, cloth and disposable fabric face masks

Neckwear and ties

Nightgowns and nightshirts

Painter pants

Pajamas

Pants

Panty hose

Raincoats and ponchos

Rain hats

Religious clothing

Robes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shirts

Shirts (hooded)

Shoes (generally)

Shorts

Skirts

Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas

Slippers

Slips

Soccer socks

Socks

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Support hosiery

Suspenders

Sweatshirts

Sweat suits

Sweaters

Swimsuits

Tennis dresses

Tennis shorts

Tennis shoes

Tennis skirts

Ties (neckties – all)

Tights

Trousers

Underclothes

Underpants

Undershirts

Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)

Veils

Work clothes

Work uniforms

Workout clothes

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Only the school supplies on this list priced under $100 qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday.

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits*

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

* For kits of school supplies that contain exempt items, as well as taxable ones, the taxability depends on the value of exempt or taxable items in it. There is no limit on the quantity of school supplies in a kit, but if the value of the exempt items is more than the taxable ones, the kit is exempt. If the value of the taxable items is more than the exempt ones, then the kit is taxable.

During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:

the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or,

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

