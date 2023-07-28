Gerald Wayne Bagwell passed away on July 24, 2023, in Liberty, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and community service. He was 81 years old.

Gerald was born on October 14, 1941, in Beaumont, Texas, to Leonard M. Bagwell and Estelle McFarling Bagwell. Gerald has been married to his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Nan Bagwell for 61 years. Gerald spent his life making a positive impact on those around him. At the tender age of 8 he accepted Christ at Central Baptist Church in Daisetta where his Christian faith was deeply rooted. He remained an active member of the Church community and was currently a member of North Main Baptist Church in Liberty.

Gerald’s pursuit of education led him to Lee College, where he showcased his basketball skills, and later, he transferred to Texas A & M University, earning the esteemed title of a “Fighting Texas Aggie.” His commitment to hard work and knowledge continued throughout his career, where he worked in various positions, including Seaberg Rice Company, Nome Rice Dryer, and Helena Agriculture Sales. Notably, he had a significant impact on the Guiyanese people, teaching them how to operate a rice dryer in Guayana, South America. Moreover, he was an entrepreneur, owning his own business, Riceland Chemical and Seed.

Dedicated to his community, Gerald served as a member of the Liberty Sheriff’s Department before retiring at Lyondell Chemical. Even after retirement, he remained active with his own business, Gerald’s Turf Consulting, leaving an enduring mark in his field.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Gerald actively participated in his community and the Hull-Daisetta School Board, showcasing his commitment to the growth and betterment of the youth. He also held roles in First Baptist Church Daisetta, serving as a youth council member and later as a Trustee, always eager to contribute to the Churches welfare. Outside of his professional and community achievements, Gerald cherished his personal life and passions. He found solace and joy in hunting, fishing, and carpentry, immersing himself in the beauty of nature and the satisfaction of craftsmanship. Additionally, he took immense pride in watching his children and grandchildren excel in sports, providing them with unwavering support and encouragement.

Gerald Wayne Bagwell was preceded in death by his loving parents, Leonard and Estelle Bagwell, and his siblings James and Ruthie Bagwell, Betty and Gene McClusky, and Mary and Tommy Tulley.

He leaves behind a devoted family, including his beloved wife, Nan Minter Bagwell, and their children: Suzanne Davis (Rob), Kelli Chavanne (Tim), Jennifer Brawner (John), and David Bagwell. Gerald’s memory will forever be cherished by his grandchildren: Jace Bagwell (Arinn), Kayleigh Davis, McKinley Davis, Allie Davis, Luke Chavanne, Zachary Chavanne, Logan Chavanne, Brooke Brawner, Victoria Brawner, and numerous nieces and nephews.

As he journeys to his final resting place, Gerald will be accompanied by pallbearers: Jace Bagwell, Luke Chavanne, Logan Chavanne, Zachary Chavanne, John Brawner, and Jeff Ward, a testament to the deep impact he had on those closest to him.

Services to honor and celebrate the life of Gerald Wayne Bagwell will be held at North Main Baptist Church in Liberty on Monday, July 31, 2023. The visitation will be from 3:00-4:00 p.m., followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. His final resting place will be Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

The loss of Gerald leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, but his memory will be forever cherished as his impact lives on in the lives he touched. All services will be conducted with the care and direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

