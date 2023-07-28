M. L. Cobb, aged 88, of Crosby, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Baytown. He was born on May 27, 1935, in Many, Louisiana, to his late parents, Lovell Roy Lee Cobb and Lillian Joan Norsworthy Cobb.

M. L. spent a significant part of his life in Crosby, where he became a beloved member of the community and an active participant of Trinity Baptist Church in Dayton. As a retired employee of Ameripol Synpol Inc., he left a lasting impact on the people he worked with during his career.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Rae Berel Cobb, his sister, Mary Vergie Lee Cobb Cassel, and a niece, Diane Fletcher Russell.

M. L. Cobb leaves behind a legacy of love and fond memories cherished by his family. He is survived by his son, Keith Cobb, and his wife, Loretta, and his daughter, Phyllis Suzanne Cobb Miller, and her husband, Steven. His sister-in-law, Linda Summers, also mourns his passing.

He was a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren and a doting great-grandfather to 26 great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

A gathering to celebrate M. L.’s life will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. The Reverend Jeff Day will officiate the ceremony. After the service, M. L. will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Cherishing his memory and honoring his life, the following individuals have been chosen as pallbearers: Chad Cobb, Justin Netterville, Ricky Hooper Jr., Cody Netterville, Tyler Netterville, Paul Portis III, Phillip Aurentz, Dillon Anders, Justin Netterville Jr., Corey Jones, Paul Portis IV, and Christian Cullison.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department or Trinity Baptist Church, two causes that were close to M. L.’s heart.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

