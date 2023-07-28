Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 26, 2023:
- Quiroz, Jesus Manuel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Hold Without Bond
- Burch, Jamie Kandace – Forgery, Hold Without Bond
- Harger, Joseph – Theft of Property, with two or more previous convictions, $10,000 bond set by judge
- Johnson, Brodrick Pierre – Aggravated Robbery, Hold Without Bond
- Cortinas, Richard Mendoza Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, $1,500 bond set by judge
- Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest, Hold Without Bond