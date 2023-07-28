More than 1,600 firefighters attend Texas annual fire training school at A&M

Firefighters and emergency service personnel from across the state and the nation came to College Station to attend Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s (TEEX) Texas Annual Fire Training Schools.

From July 16 to 21, Industrial Fire School attracted professionals from corporations and industries nationwide. More than 750 students strengthened their skills in more than 20 courses dealing with industrial firefighting. During the second week, July 23 to 28, Municipal Fire School drew nearly 900 municipal and volunteer firefighters for 29 courses.

These participants attended training on topics such as rescue, hazardous material response, fire pump operations, leadership and EMS. In addition to courses and training opportunities, the annual schools included a vendor show, memorials and a night of firefighting demonstrations open to the public.

Director of TEEX Fire and Emergency Services Division Gordon Lohmeyer says, “This is a tremendous opportunity to share information and learn from some of the best instructors in the business. Our annual schools prepare participants to serve their communities, protect companies’ critical assets and be good stewards of the environment.”

TEEX recently celebrated the grand opening of the Les W. Bunte Jr. Administration and Classroom Complex.

This 38,692-square-foot building houses an interactive lobby, 14 classrooms with interactive learning technology, a gift shop, staff offices, a computer lab and a parents’ room. The complex will be highly utilized during annual schools.

For more information about TEEX, visit TEEX.org

