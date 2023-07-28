Tony W. Jackson, 56, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born August 26, 1966, to Francis Hobbs Kinder. He was raised by Hank Kinder for many years and considered him as a father.

Tony is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Edna Hobbs; nephew Brandon D. Ross; aunts, Elizabeth Pierson and Dana Hobbs. Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother, Frances Kinder; stepfather, Hank Kinder; sisters, Sherri Whitfield and Rhonda Ross; brother, Jack Jackson; stepsister, Carolyn Ross; stepbrothers, Ivy Kinder, Roger Kinder, and Matthew Kinder; four nieces, Summer Kinder, Staria Tapp, Megan Ross, and Chloe Jackson; aunt, Jan Griffin; uncles, Gordon Hobbs and Roger Pearson; along with several great & great-great nieces and nephews; numerous other family and friends.

A viewing will be held Monday, July 31, 2023, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 am at Neal Funeral Home. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

