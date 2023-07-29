LCSO dispatched to murder-suicide in Colony Ridge community

A couple was found dead on Saturday, July 29, in their home on CR 5101 in the Santa Fe subdivision south of Plum Grove.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO dispatchers received a phone call reporting an alleged murder-suicide at 9:02 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two bodies. A 38-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were both fatally shot.

According to family members, the couple reportedly had a verbal argument this morning. The couple sent their 2 small children, both under 10 years old, next door to their grandparents’ home. The verbal argument then escalated and turned into the husband shooting his wife, then turning the gun on himself.

A family member said they heard something at the home but was not sure what the sound could have been. The family member then got inside the home of the couple, only to find them both deceased. Family members immediately called 911.

No others were injured.

Note: El Amanecer Texas and Bluebonnet News will release more details as they become available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

