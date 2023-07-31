Gene Arthur Smith, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and dear friend to many, passed surrounded by his three daughters on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the age of 85. He was born on July 14, 1938, in Houston, Texas.

Gene was raised on a dairy farm in Houston and was a graduate of Smiley High School. After high school, he moved to Cleveland to dairy farm with his family. Later he worked for AGS Feed and Fertilize and then for Georgia Pacific where he retired.

Farming remained an integral part of Gene’s life. As a young man he was a member of the Young Farmers Association and continued to raise beef cattle over the years. He also was an active member of the community. He served on the board at Dairy Day and as chairman of the Dairy Cattle Committee. He also served on the Board of Directors for Tarkington Special Utilities District.

Gene is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly Lynn Carnes of Cleveland, Texas, Kelly Jean Smith of Schertz, Texas, and Katherine Susann Dildy & husband Gregg of Cleveland, Texas; Cynthia Jewel & Greg Henderson of Cleveland, Texas; grandchildren, Matthew Ryan & Hannah Carnes, Marshall Lane Carnes & Brianna Russell, Collin Kenneth & Kylee Riggs, Courtney Noel Riggs, Cale Braden & Aimee Riggs, Kyle James & Caitlin Delk, Preston Chase & Pamala Dildy, Ryan Gregoy & Breanna Dildy; great grandchildren, Charlotte Ayn Carnes, Ellie Jayne Carnes, Blair Katherine Riggs, Levi Walker Dildy, Luke Waylon Dildy, Jace Ryan Dildy; sister, Marilyn Wheat; niece Sherrell Gafford; and nephew Charles Scott.

He joined in Glory his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Ann Smith and his parents, Myrtle Lucille and Arthur Vatter Smith.

A visitation will be held at the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 5pm -8pm. Gene’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 10:00am, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel. Burial will follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens in Cleveland, Texas.

