Melissa Kay Avra, age 64, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving husband.



Melissa was born June 5, 1959, in Carthage, Texas, to Haskell and Patricia Gossett. Raised in Liberty, Texas, Melissa spent several years working as a bookkeeper before moving to Hot Springs, Arkansas. There she met her husband of 36 years, Ronald Avra. Melissa and Ron settled back in Liberty, Texas where they raised their daughters.

Melissa spent most of her years as a homemaker to her family; however, she did fulfil a lifelong dream and completed her college degree from Lamar University. She graduated with honors from Lamar University in 1999.

Melissa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She loved movies and loved to read. She was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and coloring. She loved music. She played the piano and saxophone and loved listening to her favorite bands on records. She was a fabulous cook and always had homemade meals for her family.

Melissa is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Gossett. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Avra, of Beaumont, Texas; her father, Haskell Gossett, of Henderson, Texas; her three daughters and sons-in-law: Keisha and Randy Maxey of Liberty, Texas, Kelli and Kyle Smith of Liberty, Texas, and Mariel and Thomas Klauer of Phoenix, Arizona. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Chloe Maxey, Kody Smith, Grace Klauer, Zane Maxey, Konnor Smith, and Ryan Klauer. She also leaves behind two brothers, Michael Gossett of Canyon City, Colorado and Mark Gossett of Liberty, Texas.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Clint Sylvester officiating and Tribute by special friend Becky Scott. Interment will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, 4:30 pm at Pine Grove Cemetery in Henderson, Texas with Gene Gossett officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:00 am until service time at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel.



Honoring Melissa as pallbearers are Randy Maxey, Kyle Smith, Thomas Klauer, Zane Maxey, Kody Smith, and Konnor Smith.

