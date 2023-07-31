Catherine Ann Garza, affectionately known as Cat, passed away on July 24, 2023, at the age of 57 in Dayton, Texas. She was born on January 19, 1966, in Beaumont, Texas. Cat was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, whose nurturing and caring nature touched the lives of all who knew her.

Cat had a vibrant personality and a zest for life. She possessed a unique blend of qualities that made her truly special. With her contagious smile and joyful laugh, she brought happiness to those around her. Cat was smart, compassionate, and had a great sense of humor, always ready to share a laugh. She had a deep love for children, even those who were not her own.

In her free time, Cat found solace in nature, often spending hours sitting on the porch, enjoying the tranquility. She would savor the moments with a Seneca Full Flavor 100, appreciating the simple pleasures of life. Friday nights were reserved for quality time with her loving husband, enjoying some brewskis together. Cat also had a passion for music and would often lose herself in the melodies that touched her soul.

One of her favorite pastimes was watching Ghost Adventures with her daughter, Jessica. They would share their fascination with the supernatural and explore the mysteries of the unknown. Cat cherished the time she spent with her grand-babies, Raziel and Kaia, creating beautiful memories and showering them with love. Cat also enjoyed engaging in conversations about movies with her son, Johnathan. She would get lost in arts and crafts, particularly during the holiday season, when she would decorate her home with creativity and warmth.

A ceremony to honor Cat’s life will be held, with details to be announced at a later date. An invitation will be extended to all those who wish to pay their respects and celebrate her remarkable journey.

Cat’s family meant the world to her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Arturo(Art), her loving children, Jessica and Johnathan, and her siblings: Shelby, Shana, Becky, Roger, Michael, and Richard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet, her father, Richard, her brother Dwayne, and sisters Sissy, and Mary.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catherine Garza’s Funeral and Medical GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/bdf89843. Your generosity will help support the expenses associated with her funeral and medical costs.

Cat will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and friends. May she rest in eternal peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

