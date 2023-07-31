Liberty County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a few calls on Friday with citizens reporting that they are receiving phone calls from a phone number of 936-337-5400 with a male subject claiming to be either “Captain David Meyers” or “Major David Meyers.” The scammer is using a phone number that is somewhat similar to that of the actual sheriff’s office, which uses 936-336-4500.

The male call is telling the person who answers the phone that they have warrants through the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. The male then advises the person that they need to make payment by way of a bitcoin Kiosk transaction.

The real Capt. Meyers, an official spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, says the male subject is very convincing in making the complainants feel that if they do not comply with the guidelines of where to make the payments, that they will go to jail.

“The male caller will not give an address to the Sheriff’s Office and states that the only way to make payment is through bitcoin kiosk. I personally spoke with a male subject who identified himself to me as ‘Major David Meyers,'” Meyers said. “Prior to me informing him of my information, he told me that if the female complainant who was with me at the time of the call (name withheld at her request) did not comply with sending the money, she would be arrested.”

After identifying himself as the real Capt. David Meyers, the male caller reportedly replied, “Well, I’ll tell you what, I make a lot of money doing this, and you will never catch me.” The caller then hung up on Meyers.

The Sheriff Office wants the public to know that deputies and investigators do no conduct business in this manner, and cannot make calls to solicit money for fines that you may or may not owe.

Meyers is encouraging everyone who has fallen prey to this scam to notify the sheriff’s office by calling 936-336-4500.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

