Go Fund Me account set up to help Cleveland family after father’s sudden death

Tragedy struck a Cleveland family last week when the father died suddenly from a heart condition. The incident took place while Travis Scarborough was exercising outside of Cleveland High School stadium with his son and nephew. Her son, Jett, tried in vain to perform CPR on his father until paramedics arrived.

The unfortunate event has left the Scarborough family grieving and in a tough financial situation. In order to help the Scarborough family, a Go Fund Me account has been established by Travis’ widow and wife of 17 years, Valerie. His passing could not have come at a worse time, she said.

“He worked 18 years at one job and was laid off. Every time I tried to get health insurance for him, he would immediately be turned down because of his heart,” she said.

Travis was born with a rare heart condition called Transposition of the Greater Arteries, which ultimately took his life. Valerie said that Travis always knew he was living on borrowed time as he was born with a hole in his heart.

“His parents were told he wouldn’t survive to age 5,” she said.

Those predictions were proven wrong, but Travis told Valerie that he didn’t expect to live past 40. He was 39 when he died last week.

“He was in good health other than his heart. He worked 6-7 days a week until he was laid off. He was trying to find another job but hadn’t had any luck. He applied everywhere,” she said.

The family’s misfortunes continued after Travis died when fire burned a property they had for sale. While fire destroyed and damaged the trees and grass on the property, the house fortunately was spared, according to Valerie.

She describes her husband as a “giant goofball” who loved his family, particularly his 11 grandchildren.

“He lived for them. He was devoted to them,” Valerie said.

After Travis’ tragic medical emergency last week, a female passerby noticed his son, Jett, as he performed CPR on his father. Valerie is grateful for the woman stopping by and stepping in to help.

“All of their stuff was locked up in the car and Jett couldn’t get to his Dad’s keys. This woman happened to pull into the parking lot, saw what was going on and called 911. She then let Jett call me. I definitely owe her a debt of gratitude,” Valerie said. “I don’t know what we would have done with the boys out there had she not stopped. She has actually called me since then to find out what happened. She didn’t know he had passed and was very sweet. I just want to thank her.”

The Scarborough family is trying to raise the $8,000 needed to cover the funeral expenses. The link to make a donation to the Go Fund Me account is https://www.gofundme.com/f/travis-scarborough

His funeral will be held this Friday. Arrangements are being made through Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland.

