The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 27, 2023:
- Brown, Lionel Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Craig, Johnny Gene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Crochet, James Clifford – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Failure to Identify/Giving False/Fictitious Information
- Evans, Jessica Paige – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
- Gonzalez, Ronnie – Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction/Suspension
- Helmer, Andrew Scott – Parole Violation
- Lafrance, Crystal Lynn – Expired Operator’s License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Larson, Brittany Nicole – Escape While Arrested/Confined
- Vernado, Bridget Ireland – Possession of a Controlled Substance