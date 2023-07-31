The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 27, 2023:

  • Brown, Lionel Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 
  • Craig, Johnny Gene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Crochet, James Clifford – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Failure to Identify/Giving False/Fictitious Information
  • Evans, Jessica Paige – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
  • Gonzalez, Ronnie – Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction/Suspension
  • Helmer, Andrew Scott – Parole Violation
  • Lafrance, Crystal Lynn – Expired Operator’s License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Larson, Brittany Nicole – Escape While Arrested/Confined
  • Vernado, Bridget Ireland – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Brown, Lionel, Jr.
Craig, Johnny Gene
Crochet, James Clifford
Evans, Jessica Paige
Gonzalez, Ronnie
Helmer, Andrew Scott
Lafrance, Crystal Lynn
Larson, Brittany Nicole
Vernado, Bridget Ireland

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.