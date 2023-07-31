The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 27, 2023:

Brown, Lionel Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Craig, Johnny Gene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crochet, James Clifford – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Failure to Identify/Giving False/Fictitious Information

Evans, Jessica Paige – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Gonzalez, Ronnie – Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction/Suspension

Helmer, Andrew Scott – Parole Violation

Lafrance, Crystal Lynn – Expired Operator’s License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Larson, Brittany Nicole – Escape While Arrested/Confined

Vernado, Bridget Ireland – Possession of a Controlled Substance

