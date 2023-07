The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 28, 2023:

Brooks, Dywan Shenille – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Evading Arrest Detention, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Heaggs, Eddie Alfonson, III – Revocation of Probation (Property Theft)

Price, David Robert Harry – Aggravated Kidnapping

Shaw, William – Deadly Conduct

