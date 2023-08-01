Frank Douglas Foster, age 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. Frank was born on July 10, 1942, in Pasadena, Texas, to his late parents, John Foster and Emma Knight Foster.

A longtime resident of Dayton since 1980, Frank had previously called Pasadena home. He dedicated his career to painting and worked as a skilled paint contractor before retiring. Frank was a man of faith and found solace in the fellowship of the Bibleway Pentecostal Church. Apart from his dedication to work and faith, he was known for his passionate support of Houston sports teams, especially the Astros and the Texans.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma Knight Foster; brother, John Foster and sisters, Colleen Foster, Barbara Gilmore. He also was preceded by his nephew Carl Glover and niece Judy Glover.

Frank’s 58-year journey of love and companionship began when he married the love of his life, Carolyn Lynn Melching Foster. Together, they built a life filled with cherished memories and lasting love. Frank was a devoted father to his daughter, Lisa Cain, and her husband, Jim. Their family was further blessed with the presence of his granddaughter, Lindsey Nicole Patterson, and her husband, Wyatt. The joy of Frank’s life were his great-grandchildren, Leyton Wray Patterson and Cohen Brooks Patterson, who brought boundless happiness to his later years.

He is also survived by his nephew, Johnny Glover, and nieces, June Vaughn, Louise Glover Hall, and April Durling, along with numerous other extended family members and friends whose lives he touched in countless ways.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Frank Douglas Foster will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Hillside Cemetery in Liberty. The service will be officiated by Rev. Jim Cain, who will honor Frank’s memory with words of comfort and love. Arrangements for the service have been entrusted to the caring hands of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

