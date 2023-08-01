Raymond DuWayne Lindsay, 63, passed away on July 30, 2023. He was born on November 20, 1959, in Hallettsville, Texas, to Raymond and JoAnn Lindsay. Raymond was a devoted employee of GE Oil and Gas for an impressive 30 years. Throughout his life, he had a deep love for animals, often spending time watching birds and squirrels. He also cherished fishing and enjoyed the peaceful moments it brought him.

A deeply spiritual man, Raymond’s love for gospel songs was evident in his melodious singing. Additionally, he was a passionate supporter of Texas A&M Aggies, Houston Astros, and Houston Oilers, always showing his unwavering loyalty to his favorite sports teams.

Raymond’s family and friends will remember him as the family’s comedian and jokester. His sense of humor was infectious, and he would always have something up his sleeve to bring a smile to everyone’s faces. One of his cherished traditions was during the Christmas season when he would generously gift every great niece and nephew with goody bags, showing his love and thoughtfulness to the younger members of the family.

He was a loving and devoted son, brother, nephew, father, and grandfather. Raymond cherished spending quality time with his son Jacob Lindsay and daughter-in-law Gina. Their bond was a source of joy in his life.

Raymond leaves behind a multitude of loved ones to cherish his memory. He is survived by the love of his life, and you know who you are, as well as his son, Jacob Lindsay, and wife Gina. He is also survived by his loving mother, JoAnn Acres, and husband Bill. Among his surviving family are brothers, Chris Routson and Steven Smelley, and sisters, Rhonda Tucker, and husband Wayne, JoEllen Gardiner and husband Johnny, Vicki Janes, and husband David, Gari Bates, and Lauri Bates. Raymond’s uncles include Bobby Lindsay and wife Bessie, and Bo Free and wife Janice. His aunt Barbara Fly and husband Jack also survive him. Additionally, he is survived by his cherished granddaughter, Brookelynn Silverii, along with numerous other nieces, nephews, and loving family members, as well as a host of friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Lindsay, and his grandparents, Ruel and Mae Lindsay and Martin and Fannie Free. He was also predeceased by his uncle, Billy Lindsay, and nephew, Cody Scott.

During this difficult time, we celebrate the life of Raymond DuWayne Lindsay, a man of laughter, love, and faith. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

