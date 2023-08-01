Dayton, Texas, mourns the loss of a cherished community member, Robert Gerald “Jerry” Lowe, who passed away on July 30, 2023, at the age of 91. Jerry was born on July 10, 1932, in Hornersville Dunkin, Missouri, to his loving parents, William Edward Lowe and Thelma C Read Lowe.

Jerry’s life journey led him to Dayton, where he resided since 1989, after spending several years in Houston. He attended Holcomb High School in Holcomb, Missouri, and graduated with fond memories in 1950. Jerry devoted 39 years of his professional career to Goodyear Chemical before retiring.

Outside of work, Jerry had a zest for life and enjoyed a variety of hobbies. He was an avid hunter, loved to hit the golf course, and had a green thumb when it came to gardening. In his younger days, Jerry served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, contributing to the defense of his nation with pride.

Faith played a significant role in Jerry’s life, as he was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Dayton. His presence and contributions to the church community were valued and will be dearly missed.

Jerry Lowe was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Lowe and Thelma Read Lowe, as well as his siblings: Joe Don Lowe, Tommy Lowe, and Billye Fitzwater.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved surviving family members: his wife of 72 years, Mildred Crawford Lowe, who shared a lifetime of love and companionship; his son, Steve Lowe, and daughter-in-law, Jodie; his daughter, Pamela Smith, and son-in-law, J.W. “Buddy”; his brothers, Riley Lowe and his wife Pat, and Nelda Smith and her husband Billy.

Additionally, Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his adoring grandchildren: Angela Bair and her husband Tommy, Amanda Smith, Kirstie Bratcher and her husband Rick, Megan Palma and her husband Ryan. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren: William Smith and his wife Amy, Melodi Presson, Heath Aschenbrenner, Caleb Bratcher, and Maren Palma. Furthermore, Jerry’s legacy extends to his great-great-grandchildren: Zachery Smith and Kayden Smith

Serving as pallbearers for Mr. Lowe will be William Smith, Tommy Blair, Joe Lowe, Rick Bratcher, Ryan Palma and Cliff Wedgman.

Services for Jerry will include a visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas with a service led by Reverend Kenneth Coleman at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 also at Pace Stancil in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton, Texas.

