Lod “Billy” William Stuckey Jr., 87, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023. He was born on Tuesday, June 16, 1936 to Lod William Stuckey Sr. and Mary Aleene Simon Stuckey, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Lod was also preceded in death by his son, Billy Ray; brothers, Donald, Richard, and Ernest; and sister, Waneta. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Kenneth, Aleene, Jayda, and Angie; brothers, Baron Hardy “Pudge”, Mitchell, and Stanley; grandchildren, Koyoka, Kea, and Bubba; great grandchildren, Cataleya and Etz’abeya; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

