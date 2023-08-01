Virginia “Laverne” Aldrich, 72, formerly of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her home with family by her side.

She was born on Sunday, October 1, 1950, in Dayton, Texas, to Vernon Clark and Maudie Moody-Clark, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Virginia also joined her husband, Jerry Aldrich; son, John “BJ” Smith Jr.; sister, Angel Hallum; and brothers, Franklin Peterson and Melvin Clark.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Donald Ray Rogers and wife Sharon Rogers; daughter, Linda Mathews and husband Charles Mathews; daughter, Debra Michelle Good and husband, Shaun Good; son, James Paul Hoagland and wife Melissa Hoagland; brother, Eugene Clark; sister, Carolyn Drake; grandchildren, Jeremy, Heather, April, Jonathan, Hunter, Bobby, Bryan, Michael, Colton, Justin, Aaron, Dylan, Madison, Collin, Kayla, Kimberly, Kenzie, Kristen, Lydia, Lindsay, and Joey; as well as 21 great grandchildren, loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Virginia will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 am. Interment for Virginia will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia “Laverne” Aldrich, please visit our floral store.

