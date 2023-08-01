Mary Lee Drake Muirhead passed peacefully at her home in Splendora on July 29, 2023, at the age of 72. Mary Lee was born on May 21, 1951 in Bryan, Texas. She was the second child and oldest daughter of Alton Lee and Mary Louise Snook Drake, both of whom preceded her in death. During her youth, Mary Lee lived on Polly Street in north Houston and attended M.B. Smiley High School. On October 20, 1967, Mary Lee married Joe Edward Muirhead in Houston. They soon moved to Splendora and built a home on Morgan Drive.

Mary Lee enjoyed socializing and was an active citizen in Splendora. All four of her children attended Splendora ISD from kindergarten through graduation. In 1978, she and her husband, Joe, opened Splendora Feed Center at the northwest corner of Old Highway 59 and FM 2090. The business sold agricultural products and supported many local 4-H and FFA participants. Throughout the years, she served as a PTA member to support her children’s education. Mary Lee was also active as a leader in the establishment of Founder’s Day which celebrated the local history of Splendora. Her involvement with the Splendora 4-H Club spanned many years. She served as a role model to many with her expertise in homemaking, needlework, horticulture, and raising rabbits. Mary Lee’s favorite memory was serving as a 4-H TEXAS representative on a trip to Washington, DC. She was also a proud lifetime member of the Montgomery County Fair Association, where her children received many awards.

Mary Lee was an intelligent, creative and talented woman! She was an amazing seamstress and could create, fix or alter anything with her seam ripper and a sewing machine. Mary Lee loved working during election years as a Montgomery County Election official. In this role, she worked the polls or answered phone calls to help local citizens with their voting concerns. She enjoyed discovering genealogical connections and was a frequent contributor to FindaGrave.com, adding accurate details when she could. Ancestry.com was another favorite of hers where she could research ancestors and help others find their roots. She especially enjoyed road trips and travels with her friends– from local casinos, a trip to Gatlinburg, or a cruise in ALASKA, count her in! Mary Lee’s genuine compassion, giving spirit and sheltering arms will be missed by so many.

Mary Lee will be welcomed into GLORY by her daughter, Marlene Louise Muirhead-Martin, and her two brothers, David Ralph and Tommy Lee Drake. She was a devoted mother to her beloved children Joanna; Dan and wife, Angela; Mark and wife Lauren. She will be remembered fondly as MeMe by her seventeen grandchildren; Jessica, JoeBob, Charles, Briana, Julianna, Cynthia, Darren, Rebecca, Katrice, Taylor, Allie, Mark Jr, Jaylyn, Kaylyn, Cara, Marley Sue, & Jolene and her ten great grandchildren; Nataleigh, Caleb, Brayleigh, Kase, Tucker, Luke, Emma’Lee, Levi, Angel, and Axl’Joe. Mary Lee leaves behind her sister Judy Arlene McLaurin, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many treasured neighbors and friends.

Visitation with Mary Lee’s family will be held at Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland on Saturday, August 5, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, August 6, at 2:00pm with Pastor Wyatt Mericle and Pastor Billy Hensarling officiating. Interment will follow the service at Morgan Cemetery in Cleveland.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Lee Muirhead, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

