Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 30, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 30, 2023:

  • Ortega Balderas, Juan-Manuel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Mendez-Martinez, Israel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Cabrera, Yesica Lagunas – Public Intoxication
  • Luciano, Asuncio – Public Intoxication
  • White, Fairin Lynn, Jr – Hold for Harris County
  • Figueroa, Kevin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Granger, Wesley William – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Parole Violation
  • Stone, Shaina Rene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
