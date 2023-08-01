Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 30, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 30, 2023:
- Ortega Balderas, Juan-Manuel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Mendez-Martinez, Israel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Cabrera, Yesica Lagunas – Public Intoxication
- Luciano, Asuncio – Public Intoxication
- White, Fairin Lynn, Jr – Hold for Harris County
- Figueroa, Kevin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Granger, Wesley William – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Parole Violation
- Stone, Shaina Rene – Possession of a Controlled Substance