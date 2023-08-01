Two arrested on drug charges after Pct. 4 investigations

In the month of July 2023, the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office concluded two narcotics investigations with the execution of two search warrants.

On July 26, Pct. 4 investigators conducted an investigation at a residence, located in the 3100 Block of North Winfree St. in Dayton, which began after receiving an anonymous tip approximately five months prior.

A break in the investigation resulted in the development of enough probable cause to secure a search warrant for the residence. The warrant was issued by 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team.

Marijuana was reportedly seized during a bust in Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department assisted Pct. 4 investigators with processing the scene and seizing approximately 10 pounds of suspected marijuana, approximately 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, digital scales and packaging materials.

A suspect, Lionel Doyle Brown Jr., was placed into custody at the scene.

Brown was transported to the Liberty County Jail and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Five Pounds or More but Less Than 50 lbs., a Third-Degree Felony; and Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, One Gram or More but Less Than Four Grams, a Third-Degree Felony.

On July 28, Pct. 4 investigators conducted a surveillance of the Residence Inn motel in Liberty regarding narcotics trafficking. Investigators reportedly observed frequent visitors to a motel room that was occupied by a suspect identified as Dywan Shenille Brooks.

Probable cause was developed, and a search warrant was issued by Judge Cain. Pct. 4 investigators executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Liberty Police Department, which also assisted in processing the scene.

Brooks, Dywan Shenille Brown, Lionel Jr.

Approximately 27.83 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and packaging materials were seized. Brooks was placed into custody at the scene.

Brooks was transported to the Liberty County Jail and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams, a First-Degree Felony; Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, a Third-Degree Felony; Evading Arrest Detention, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Resist Arrest/Search/Transport, a Class A Misdemeanor.

