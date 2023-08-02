FBI looking to hire more female agents

The FBI Houston field office is hosting a Diversity Agent Recruitment (DAR) event to encourage minority and female professionals to apply to become a special agent with the FBI.

The invitation-only information session will be held on Aug. 17, 2023, and is a great opportunity to interact directly with FBI personnel and learn first-hand about being a special agent.

Individuals interested in attending must apply for an invitation to the event by visiting www.fbijobs.gov/diversity.

Special Agent candidates must be a U.S. citizen, between the ages of 23 and 36; have at least two years of professional full-time work experience with a bachelor’s degree; or one year of full-time professional work experience with an advanced degree (master’s or doctorate degrees).

According to the information about the recruiting event, “FBI special agents are diverse. They are computer scientists, engineers, lawyers, teachers, military veterans, detectives and accountants. We train them to interrogate suspects, investigate foreign spies, and infiltrate organized crime. They serve on SWAT teams, track cyber criminals, investigate complex terrorism investigations, and more.”

For more information about the special agent position, visit www.fbijobs.gov/special-agents.

The information session will be held at the Houston FBI Field Office from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. The exact location will be disclosed only to invited participants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

