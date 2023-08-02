Barbers gather in Cleveland to send kids back to school with style

Nine barbers from across the Cleveland community on Tuesday, Aug. 1, spent the full day working together, trimming, shaping and styling the hair of more than 200 children heading back to school next week. Boosting the children’s self-esteem and confidence appeared to be a consistent theme among the barbers from 5 Star Clipz Barbershop, of Cleveland, one of the participating businesses.

The shop’s owner Edgar Lopez, and two of his barbers, Andres Rodriguez and Jerry Young, donated their services to the event, free of charge. Lopez said that he, as a parent, understands the struggles other parents face in getting children ready to go back to school.

“We’re just trying to take care of everybody, not just the kids. This type of event benefits the kids, of course, but it greatly helps the parents. They still have to buy school clothes and supplies,” he said. “As a father and business owner, I understand their struggles.”

Barber Jerry Young works on the haircut of Eddie Mayorga, 6, during the free haircut event in Cleveland on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Andrew Venegas, 9, and a fourth-grade student at Northside Elementary in Cleveland, gets a haircut from barber Andres Rodriguez with 5 Star Clipz Barbershop of Cleveland. Despite being fatigued after a long day of cutting hair, barbers Jerry Young, Edgar Lopez and Andres Rodriguez (left to right) with 5 Star Clips Barbershop were in good spirits at the end of the day. Young estimates he had given roughly 30 haircuts personally by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The event, which was held at the Log Cabin at Stancil Park in Cleveland, was the inspiration of Roscoe Warrick, Cleveland city councilman and retired Cleveland ISD employee. Warrick said he was simply trying to lift some of the burdens of local families. He plans to make the event an annual occurrence.

Assisting Warrick at the event by providing food and refreshments for the barbers was Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds. He hopes to add even more barbers and stylists to future events.

“We had a great turnout. We need to bring in some stylists to work on the little girls’ haircuts. That’s one of our goals for next year,” Reynolds said.

Participating barbers at Tuesday’s event were MB Barbershop of Houston, Texas (Luis Montalvo, owner, and staff members Alejandro Rodriguez, Elvin Arana, Fabricio Gutierrez, Jose Gonzalez and Eduardo Gonzalez); 5 Star Clipz Barbership, Cleveland, Texas (Edgar Lopez, owner, and staff members Jerry Young, Andres Rodriguez and Daniel Martinez); and Luciano Barbershop of Cleveland, Texas (Luciano Venegas, owner, and staff member Ricardo Garsias).

