VFW adopts flag disposal project from City of Dayton, Dayton Enhancement Committee

As of Aug. 1, 2023, the City of Dayton, Dayton Enhancement Committee and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5621 in Liberty will be sharing a wonderful endeavor. The VFW will now be the key holder of the Flag Disposal Box at The Crossroads Plaza, located at US 90 and N. Church St., in Dayton.

The short ceremony recognizing the transfer of the keys was attended by Hoss Dean, commander of VFW Post 5621, Chuck Hill, commander District 2 VFW Post 5621, and many veterans, along with Dayton City Manager Kimberly Judge and Alan Conner, Ken Davis, Tammy Alexander and Susan Simmons, representing the Dayton Enhancement Committee.

Several of the VFW veterans had tears in their eyes when if was explained monthly there could be as many as 300 flags to collect and then properly retire. A retirement ceremony is expected to take place sometime in October in Liberty.

Since the flag disposal box was added to The Crossroads Plaza in 2018, the Dayton Enhancement Committee has properly disposed of more than 1,000 American and Texas flags.

