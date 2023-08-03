I. S. “Jay” Marroquin, Jr., passed away on July 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born on July 27, 1945.

A Vietnam War veteran, Jay moved to Liberty, Texas, in 1968. In the years that followed, he had numerous business ventures, including ownership in a pest control company, trucking, clothing store, and finally, Marroquin’s Exxon on Main Street.

During those years, he managed to make numerous friends in the area as well as a few wives along the way – Dora, Becky, Ruth, Diane, Frida and Linda. In 1980, he sold the gas station and moved to Dallas were soon after he decided to enroll in college. Although only having a seventh-grade education (he had to work as a kid), he managed to succeed in acquiring his degree in nursing.

As an RN at Parkland Hospital Trauma Unit in Dallas, he enjoyed the busy, hectic days and made numerous memories along the way.

In 1989-1991, he moved to Huntington Beach and accepted a job at Humana Hospital Emergency Room, so as to be closer to Edward and the birth of his first grandchild. Later, he moved back to Dallas and finished his nursing career at Parkland Hospital.

A 24-year resident of Denton, Texas, he was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Argyle and was instrumental in founding the motorcycle ministry there in the early 2000s. He enjoyed traveling the country on his Harley and even made the trip with several nurses to New York on Sept 12, 2001, to lend a hand where they were needed.

“So, now we come to this – the passing of my father,” wrote his son, Eddie.

“Those who knew him would have to agree with me when I say that he could be a hothead with a trick trigger, and yet, just as fast, bend over backwards to lend a helping hand. I once asked him later in life why he felt that he had to marry so many times. He just looked at me and said, ‘I didn’t have time to date. I had to keep you in mothers,'” Eddie wrote.

Jay is survived by his wife, Linda, sons; Eddie Marroquin, of Dallas, and Marcus Marroquin, of Liberty; daughter, Melanie, of Gladewater, Texas; sisters, Belinda Lovett, of Houston, and Janie, of Dallas; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Marshall Marroquin, first wife Dora, second wife Becky, third wife Ruth and fifth wife Frida.

Interment will be held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

