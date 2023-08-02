General Garland Lee II

General Garland Lee II, 65, of Rye, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. He was born on Thursday, December 19, 1957, in Pasadena, Texas, to General Garland Lee Sr. and Frances Vanlandingham Lee, both of whom have preceded him in death. 

General was also preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Garlene and Barbara Janice.  Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, General Garland Lee , III; sisters, Judy Casebier, Jo Ann Anderson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. 

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

