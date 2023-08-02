Lone Star College PD earns prestigious accreditation

The Lone Star College Police Department earned International Law Enforcement Accreditation through The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The LSC Police Department is now among the 4 percent of American law enforcement agencies with this honor and only the second community college police department in the nation to be recognized.

“The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is the gold standard when it comes to accrediting public safety agencies,” said Paul Willingham, LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor Public Safety and Chief of Police. “I am very proud of our department’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment where education can thrive.”

CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations. The CALEA accreditation program seals are reserved for use by those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA standards and have been awarded CALEA accreditation by the commission.

The CALEA accreditation process required four years of self-assessment to assure compliance with CALEA standards encompassing administration, patrol, communications, investigations, community interaction, property handling, CLERY and TITLE IX compliance and much more. Following this review period, CALEA conducted virtual and in-person assessments of the agency.

“We’ve always known our department had great people devoted to engaging the community and maintaining their safety,” said Willingham. “Accreditation was another way to demonstrate our commitment to our community and the best practices of our industry through an outside credentialing body.”

Chief Willingham and his accreditation team testified before the Commission on July 29, 2023, whereupon the LSC Police Department was unanimously approved for accreditation.

“I am proud of this team,” said Willingham. “Lone Star College is a great institution and deserves to be served by an elite police department. We look forward to maintaining our accredited status over the next four years.”

