Hunter education course being offered this Saturday in Dayton

In Texas, every hunter, including out-of-state hunters, born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must successfully complete a hunter education course. Space is limited and registration is required, so if you need this course, you are encouraged to sign up soon.

With deer hunting season just weeks away, now is the time for local hunters to take advantage of a hunter education course that is being offered this Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Dayton Community Center in Dayton.

The course must be taken once during a hunter’s lifetime. The Texas certification is honored by other states and provinces that require hunter education. While hunting, you must carry proof of completing the course by presenting your certification. Proof of certification, however, is not required to purchase a hunting license.

“Hunter education is important because it teaches people the safe and proper way to hunt, and it’s the law,” said Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon. “The course teaches people to be safe in the woods and to have a greater understanding of how to handle their firearms for their safety and the safety of other hunters. There is a lot of firearm safety in this course, but it also teaches you to better recognize your target and be an ethical hunter.”

The cost of the course is $15. At Saturday’s class, a $5 donation is also being requested to provide pizza that will be served during the lunch break at noon. The class will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with periodical breaks. The fees for the course and lunch, which must be cash only, will be collected on Saturday morning.

To register for the course, go online to https://tpwd.elementlms.com/course/hunter-education-classroom-course-8896/. Then click on “Register Now.”

The instructor for this course is Brent Beames.

