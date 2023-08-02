Back-to-school vaccine clinics coming to Dayton and Liberty this Saturday

The start of a new school year can be an exciting time for parents and students. It can also be a stressful time as parents scramble to get supplies and clothing for their children, and get them immunized for harmful diseases and illnesses that can be spread in a classroom.

To help families prepare for school, local organizations and school districts are offering low-cost and free vaccine clinics this Saturday, Aug. 5, in Liberty and Dayton. These vaccines are for children aged 4, incoming seventh-grade students and college students.

The required vaccines for seventh-grade students are TDaP (Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis) and MCV (Meningococcal). New college students are required to receive a meningococcal booster shot. Four-year-old students should be current on their immunizations for RV (Rotavirus), TDaP (Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis), Hib (Haemophilus influenza type B), PCV (pneumococcal disease) and IPV (polio).

The Texas Department of State Health Services will host a vaccination clinic at the Lee College Back to School Bash on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lee College Education Center of Southeast Texas, 1715 SH 146 Bypass, Liberty. Also on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a vaccination clinic will be held at the Dayton ISD Back to School Bash, located at the Support Services Center, 702 S. Cleveland St., Dayton.

If you need immunizations but cannot make it to the two events on Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services will be offering vaccinations from Aug. 11 through Aug. 25 at the Texas DSHS headquarters for Liberty County at 501 Palmer St., Liberty. Appointments are available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 713-689-9793 or send an email to kaylee.motley@dshs.texas.gov

Omnipoint Dayton, 101 S. Prairie St., Dayton, is also accepting walk-ins Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 936-340-5117.

Students who are not current on their immunizations may not receive a class schedule and will not be able to begin school if proof of required vaccines is not available. If you are uncertain of your child’s immunizations, check with your medical provider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

