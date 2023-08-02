Rachel Ann “Rachie” Evans, a loving mother, passed away on the 29th of July, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, after a valiant battle with a chronic illness. Born on May 16, 1973, in Safford, Arizona, Rachie was known for her spirited personality and her zest for life.

Rachie was the beloved daughter of Ruth Cates and the late Glen Cates. As a child, she was a ray of sunshine in a large, bustling family, which included her younger siblings Billy Heck, Ella Cates, Glenda Cates, Jesse Cates, and James Cates.

Rachie was a caring aunt to Cameron Drissel, Charles Drissel, Kassidy Mcgough, Haley Mcgough, Shelby Young and the late Rebecca Abshere. Loving grandparent to Luna Everett and Zeyden Everett and blessed to have her “Baby Boy” Grayson Richard. Her family meant the world to her, and her love for them was evident in her every action.

In adulthood, Rachie found her soulmate in Bubba Nash. Rachie’s greatest joy came from being a mother to her two precious daughters, Amber Jordan and Aranda Everett.

Beyond her love for her family and her passion for cooking and travel, Rachie also had a nurturing side. She took great pleasure in caring for her pet fish and her bearded dragon, Flash.

Rachel Ann “Rachie” Evans was a woman of incredible spirit and her memory will forever be cherished.

Rachie’s life was a testament to the power of love and the strength of the human spirit. She faced her chronic illness with courage. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Rachie will be deeply missed, but her love will forever echo in the hearts of her family and friends. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

