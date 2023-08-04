Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office pleas for public’s help in solving cold case murder

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Multi-County Crime Stoppers is working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes unit in seeking information about a homicide in the 19000 block of Pierson St. in Conroe, Texas.

On Aug. 24, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., sheriff deputies responded to the area and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as Cleofus Thergood, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Cleofus Thergood

The Sheriff’s Office, and the family of Mr. Thergood, are requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for this murder.

“As this crime approaches its one-year anniversary, detectives vow to never stop seeking justice for the victim and his family,” according to a statement from MCSO.

“Not only can you help identify the suspect and earn up to a $1,000 cash reward, but you can help bring closure to the family impacted by this criminal’s behavior! Tips must come through Crime Stoppers to be eligible for rewards. All calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous – ‘It’s not just our promise, it’s the law!'” the statement reads.

To submit a tip, call 1-800-392-STOP (7867), leave a tip via the website: http://montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org/ or through the free smartphone app – P3Tips.

Previous articleJeffery “Jeff” James Branham
Next articleGovernor: Operation Lone Star stopping criminals at Texas-Mexico border
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.