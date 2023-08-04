Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office pleas for public’s help in solving cold case murder

Multi-County Crime Stoppers is working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes unit in seeking information about a homicide in the 19000 block of Pierson St. in Conroe, Texas.

On Aug. 24, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., sheriff deputies responded to the area and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as Cleofus Thergood, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Cleofus Thergood

The Sheriff’s Office, and the family of Mr. Thergood, are requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for this murder.

“As this crime approaches its one-year anniversary, detectives vow to never stop seeking justice for the victim and his family,” according to a statement from MCSO.

“Not only can you help identify the suspect and earn up to a $1,000 cash reward, but you can help bring closure to the family impacted by this criminal’s behavior! Tips must come through Crime Stoppers to be eligible for rewards. All calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous – ‘It’s not just our promise, it’s the law!'” the statement reads.

To submit a tip, call 1-800-392-STOP (7867), leave a tip via the website: http://montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org/ or through the free smartphone app – P3Tips.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

