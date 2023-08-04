Jeffery “Jeff” James Branham was born May 22, 1953, to John and Jeannette Branham in Houston, Texas. He departed for Heaven on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Cleveland, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father and mother as well as his sisters Janice Branham, Judy Branham and JoAnn Hawthorne, and his brothers Joel Branham and Jack Branham.

Jeff moved to the Houston area when he was 16 years old. During the next 54 years he had several different occupations and retired from Yellow Freight Trucking Company. Jeff was never one to be still for long and was always looking for what would improve life for him and his family. His interests were numerous and varied. He loved to do anything that involved being outside such as hunting, fishing, and playing golf. But his passion was cars. He was always reading about the latest and greatest car design or under the hood tinkering with one. Jeff was always learning something new. He loved music, so he taught himself how to play the guitar which made the songs he sang to girls even more special. That love of music lives on in his girls.

When family and friends remember Jeff and swap Jeff stories they will always include examples of how loving he was to everyone. He especially loved doting on his girls. He loved to laugh, tell stories and jokes. His mighty hand shakes were always memorable. He never met a stranger and would go out of his way to show kindness to others. Sometimes he was generous to a fault, but that was just one of the things you loved about Jeff. When you had a conversation with him he always made you feel like you were the most important person in the world. But for him, you were at that moment. Jeff was one of the gentlest, kindest souls and heaven is a better place with him in residence.

Those left behind to cherish his memories are his wife of 31 years, Karen, his daughters, Frances Alaniz and her husband Johnny, Abigail Branham, Sarah Branham, his brother, Jerry Branham, his two grandchildren, John Matthew Alaniz and James Daniel Alaniz, a precious great granddaughter, Adrianna Alaniz, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Throughout his life Jeff battled many medical issues and met each one head on with courage and determination. He was an example to his family and friends that you do not let the curveballs in life define you. You look them straight in the eye and meet them head on. From Jeff’s life we have learned that we may not always defeat the adversaries that come against us, but we can fight valiantly to the end and be kind. Jeff accomplished those two things every day of his life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

