Travis Wayne Scarborough

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Travis Wayne Scarborough was born July 11, 1984, in Humble, Texas, to parents, Phillip Scarborough and Phyllis Busby Scarborough.

He passed away suddenly on July 23, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 39. Travis worked for the past 18 years in Quality Control in the oil well industry.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Scarborough; granddaughter, Eva Jamieson; grandparents, Benjamin and Philbena Busby, Roy and Helen Scarborough, Ray Pittman, and Barbara Epperly. Travis is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Valerie Scarborough; father, Phillip Scarborough; children, Jett Scarborough, Madilynn Presnull, Robert Jamieson and wife Misty, Tyra Presnull and husband Austin; sister, Megan Longoria and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Samuel, Saede, Cora, Savannah, Jessie, Zade, Raiden, Jeremy, and Nathan; nephews, Aiden Marlow and Daemon Rodriguez.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 6 pm-8 pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10am at the Key Life Fellowship Church in New Caney, Texas with Pastor Usher officiating.

Burial will be at 1 pm in the Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Robert Jamieson, Samuel Jamieson, Jett Scarborough, Daniel Longoria, Aiden Marlow, Daemon Rodriguez, Eddie Reyes and Andy O’Dell. Honorary Pallbearer will be Phillip Scarborough.

Previous articleLiberty FD recognizes top firefighters, volunteers at annual banquet
Next articleJeffery “Jeff” James Branham
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.