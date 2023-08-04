Travis Wayne Scarborough was born July 11, 1984, in Humble, Texas, to parents, Phillip Scarborough and Phyllis Busby Scarborough.

He passed away suddenly on July 23, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 39. Travis worked for the past 18 years in Quality Control in the oil well industry.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Scarborough; granddaughter, Eva Jamieson; grandparents, Benjamin and Philbena Busby, Roy and Helen Scarborough, Ray Pittman, and Barbara Epperly. Travis is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Valerie Scarborough; father, Phillip Scarborough; children, Jett Scarborough, Madilynn Presnull, Robert Jamieson and wife Misty, Tyra Presnull and husband Austin; sister, Megan Longoria and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Samuel, Saede, Cora, Savannah, Jessie, Zade, Raiden, Jeremy, and Nathan; nephews, Aiden Marlow and Daemon Rodriguez.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 6 pm-8 pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10am at the Key Life Fellowship Church in New Caney, Texas with Pastor Usher officiating.

Burial will be at 1 pm in the Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Robert Jamieson, Samuel Jamieson, Jett Scarborough, Daniel Longoria, Aiden Marlow, Daemon Rodriguez, Eddie Reyes and Andy O’Dell. Honorary Pallbearer will be Phillip Scarborough.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

