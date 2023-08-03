Liberty FD recognizes top firefighters, volunteers at annual banquet

Liberty firefighters gathered on July 28 for the Liberty Fire Department’s annual awards banquet where they recognized the dedication and hard work of their peers. The event was held at Pueblo’s Kitchen in Liberty.

Fire Chief Brian Hurst and Asst. Chief Eric McDaniel announced the awards to Zander Powell as Volunteer Rookie of the Year, Ashley Pate as Firefighter of the Year and Robert Meadow as Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. Meadow also earned an award for Top Responder of the Year.

Two new firefighters – Gage Cannaday and Kyle Perkins – received their badges while LFD officers Misty Dulaney, Robert Edmonds and Jeff Hellyer were sworn into another term of office. Dulaney is secretary while Edmonds and Hellyer are both lieutenants. Dr. Steven Ellerbe, medical director for LFD, administered the oaths to Cannaday and Perkins while Liberty Councilman Dennis Beasley administered the oaths to the returning officers.

Zander Powell (right) is the Volunteer Rookie of the Year for Liberty Fire Department. He was presented with the award by Fire Chief Brian Hurst at the department’s annual awards banquet on July 28. Liberty volunteer firefighter Robert Edmonds took home two awards from the Liberty Fire Department annual awards banquet on July 28. He was recognized as Top Responder and Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. He is pictured with LFD Chief Brian Hurst. Liberty firefighter Sean Crump (left) receives his five-year pin from Asst. Chief Eric McDaniel at the Liberty Fire Department annual awards banquet on July 28. Liberty firefighter Justin Smith (left) receives his three-year pin from Asst. Chief Eric McDaniel.

In his remarks to the firefighters and their guests, Chief Hurst, who has been with the fire department since 2015, said he is striving to beat the old record set by former fire chief, Fred Collins, as the longest-serving fire chief for Liberty Fire Department. Collins served from 2004 to 2015. In the program shared with guests, the previous fire chiefs also were mentioned: Jamie Galloway (1994-2004), Mike Hay (1987-1994), Ben E. Pickett (1958-1987), Gene Puckett (1957-1958), Dwight Buchanan (1957), Jack Bouslog (1956-1957), and HR “Bob” Martin (1925-1955).

Hurst also gave a special thank you to Al and Libby Simonson, Mayor Carl Pickett and wife, Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center, Walmart, Buddy’s Home Furniture, Shoppa’s John Deere, Potetz Home Center and Tractor Supply. These companies provided door prizes that were given out to the firefighters and their guests at the end of the evening.

Liberty City Councilman Dennis Beasley (right) administers the oath of office to three returning officers for Liberty Fire Department. They are Misty Dulaney – secretary, Robert Edmonds – lieutenant and Jeff Hellyer – lieutenant. Liberty City Councilman Dennis Beasley, a longtime supporter of Liberty Fire Department, attended the LFD annual awards banquet on July 28 with his wife, Melody. Liberty firefighter Oscar Cantu and wife Barb are pictured at the Liberty Fire Department annual awards banquet on July 28. Bill Buchanan and daughter, Kellie, were guests at the Liberty Fire Department annual awards banquet on July 28. Longtime firefighter Dee Jackson (right) and wife, Sandra, attended the Liberty Fire Department annual awards banquet on July 28 at Pueblo’s Kitchen in Liberty. Libby Simonson and Jeff Hellyer The Powell family of Hardin – Craig, Laura, Zander and Zoe – attended the Liberty Fire Department annual awards banquet on July 28 to see Zander (far right) earn the Volunteer Rookie of the Year Award. Asst. Fire Chief Eric McDaniel and wife Fire Chief Brian Hurst thanks the volunteer and full-time personnel for their years of service to Liberty Fire Department at an awards banquet held on July 28 at Pueblo’s Kitchen. Kevin Cannaday pins the badge on his son, Gage, a new full-time firefighter for Liberty Fire Department. Kyle Perkins watches as his wife pins his badge on as a new firefighter for Liberty Fire Department at the annual awards banquet on July 28. Liberty County ESD 7 Chief Nic Nelson and Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst attended the Liberty Fire Department’s annual awards banquet on July 28 with his wife, Kim.

