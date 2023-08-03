Liberty FD recognizes top firefighters, volunteers at annual banquet

Liberty firefighters gathered on July 28 for the Liberty Fire Department’s annual awards banquet where they recognized the dedication and hard work of their peers. The event was held at Pueblo’s Kitchen in Liberty.
Fire Chief Brian Hurst and Asst. Chief Eric McDaniel announced the awards to Zander Powell as Volunteer Rookie of the Year, Ashley Pate as Firefighter of the Year and Robert Meadow as Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. Meadow also earned an award for Top Responder of the Year.
Two new firefighters – Gage Cannaday and Kyle Perkins – received their badges while LFD officers Misty Dulaney, Robert Edmonds and Jeff Hellyer were sworn into another term of office. Dulaney is secretary while Edmonds and Hellyer are both lieutenants. Dr. Steven Ellerbe, medical director for LFD, administered the oaths to Cannaday and Perkins while Liberty Councilman Dennis Beasley administered the oaths to the returning officers.
In his remarks to the firefighters and their guests, Chief Hurst, who has been with the fire department since 2015, said he is striving to beat the old record set by former fire chief, Fred Collins, as the longest-serving fire chief for Liberty Fire Department. Collins served from 2004 to 2015. In the program shared with guests, the previous fire chiefs also were mentioned: Jamie Galloway (1994-2004), Mike Hay (1987-1994), Ben E. Pickett (1958-1987), Gene Puckett (1957-1958), Dwight Buchanan (1957), Jack Bouslog (1956-1957), and HR “Bob” Martin (1925-1955).
Hurst also gave a special thank you to Al and Libby Simonson, Mayor Carl Pickett and wife, Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center, Walmart, Buddy’s Home Furniture, Shoppa’s John Deere, Potetz Home Center and Tractor Supply. These companies provided door prizes that were given out to the firefighters and their guests at the end of the evening.