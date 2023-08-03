Sex offender facing new charges of child sex assault after arrest in Plum Grove

A 25-year-old Plum Grove man, Matthew Kevin Massey, was arrested just before noon Thursday, Aug. 3, at a property on CR 347 in Plum Grove. His arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at the Pct. 6 Constable’s Office.

According to Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, agents attempted to serve an order this morning and were unable to find Massey when they arrived at the property.

They decided to wait a few hours before returning to look for him again. Upon returning, they began searching the large property.

“It was a big property with several trailers and booths,” Harkness said.

During the search, investigators with the sheriff’s office found Massey hiding in an attic in one of the cabins at the back of the property. Massey was taken into custody and transported to the Liberty County Jail by Pct. 6 Constable’s Office.

He is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Theft, and is being held on a parole violation. Capt. David Meyers with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said Massey also has a charge outside the county for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Meyers said the successful arrest of Massey was a team effort by all the agencies involved.

