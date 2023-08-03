Public servant of the Week: LCSO Capt. David Meyers

Meet the heroes behind the badges and the firehoses. Every week Bluebonnet News and El Amanecer Texas will shine a spotlight on a local first responder in our new series, Public Servant of the Week. These brave men and women dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe, and we’re thrilled to introduce you to them.

For this week’s article, we are recognizing Capt. David Meyers with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Meyers was named a captain of the Criminal Investigative Division at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in January 2023 and has 23 years of experience in law enforcement. A graduate of Lone Star College’s law enforcement academy, Meyers’ entry into law enforcement was with Humble Police Department. After starting out in patrol, he was eventually assigned as an accident reconstruction officer for the traffic division.

In December 2017, he took early retirement from Humble PD. Even though he was retired from that job, he had no intention of stepping away from law enforcement and went to work for the City of Dayton for eight months before moving over to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in April 2020.

“I was on patrol with the sheriff’s office from April to November. Then I moved to CID as an investigator before being promoted again to captain in January,” he said.

As CID captain, he supervises 13 investigators, the narcotics division, evidence room, and the Special Response Team (frequently referred to as a SWAT team). In his “free” time, he also serves as one of four official spokesperson for the sheriff’s office – the others being Sheriff Bobby Rader, Chief Deputy Billy Knox and Patrol Capt. Robert Dunn.

Meyers said one of the things he loves about his job in law enforcement is that nearly every day is different than the one before.

“Every day carries its own challenges,” he said.

During his two-decade career in law enforcement, Meyers has seen a lot of interesting things, but the one moment that stands out with him the most is when he and two other Dayton PD officers helped deliver a baby.

“It was a roadside delivery in Dayton. EMS was still a good ways from us, so me and the two other Dayton officers were able to assist the lady in having her baby. Afterward we kept her comforted until EMS arrived,” he said.

Another of his most rewarding moments as an investigator started with a tragic accident that left a female pedestrian dead in Humble.

“I got called out on Fathers Day in 2012 to do an accident reconstruction. A female had been struck and killed by a vehicle. The only evidence left behind was a windshield wiper blade. From that bit of evidence and interviews, we were able to track it all down. One week later, the Saturday night after Fathers Day, we were able to identify a person of interest and make an arrest. He confessed during the interview,” Meyers said. “The guy ended up taking a plea deal for eight years in prison. We also figured out that the pedestrian was walking in the road and the driver would likely not have been charged with a crime had he remained on the scene afterward.”

Meyers says he is a strong believer in integrity, and always strives to treat people the way he would want to be treated.

“We are not above the people we are arrested. It’s just our job in life to keep the peace,” he said.

When asked what advice Meyers would give people considering a career in law enforcement, he started with a joke and then provided serious advice.

“My advice for other people considering a career in law enforcement: Run the other way! No, seriously, law enforcement gets a bad rap because of it being law enforcement. Even though there are people who hate us, the majority of people love law enforcement. Thankfully they outnumber the others. For new officers coming on, keep your head up, do your job and live by that one good work – integrity. If you abide by that, you can go home and sleep every night without worrying about the next day,” Meyers said.

FUN FACTS ABOUT CAPT. MEYERS:

Favorite TV show or movie: “My wife and I love to watch Astros games and Forensic Files. We don’t watch a lot of TV.”

Hobbies: Fishing when he has the time

Motto for life: “Put God first, then family. After that, everything else will fall into place.”

