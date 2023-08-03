Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 1, 2023:

  • Deluna, Cynthia Ann – Driving While Intoxicated; Hold without bond
  • Cook, Jason Henry – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; $100,000 bond set by judge
  • Semien, Monica Latrice – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Hold without bond
  • Stevens, William Alexander V – Assault of a Public Servant or Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant; Hold without bond
  • Garcia-Carbajal, Isidro – Hold for Dallas County; $3,500 bond set by judge
Cook, Jason Henry
Deluna, Cynthia Ann
Garcia-Carbajal, Isidro
Semien, Monica Latrice
Stevens, William Alexander
