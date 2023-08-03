Dayton ISD celebrates being ‘Family’

More than 800 Dayton ISD school staff members kicked off the new school year as they gathered at Dayton High School’s Performing Arts Center on Monday, July 31.

The morning started out with an optional invocation from Rev. Howie Howeth of Journey Fellowship Church in Dayton. At the start of the morning’s meeting, the award-winning Dayton High School Marine Corps JROTC cadets presented the colors and Mrs. Stacey Gatlin, director of Personnel Services, led the pledges.

Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson recognized Dayton ISD trustee Linda Harris and then introduced Board President C.D. Williams, who gave the DISD staff an inspirational and entertaining welcome to the packed auditorium. Williams gave words of encouragement for the new school year along with some words of wisdom for both the new and returning staff members.

Dr. Travis Young and Mrs. Tami Pierce then introduced the District’s Teachers of the Year respectively. LaDonna Hess, the Secondary Teacher of the Year, gave an inspirational speech followed by Mrs. Amanda Odom, Elementary Teacher of the Year. Odom’s speech was filled with inspiration and words of encouragement.

Dr. Johnson got the crowd warmed up with Dayton ISD’s theme this year of ‘Family’ using TV show titles.

“Families – that is why we are here and we are bound by ‘Family Ties’ here in Bronco Country! You see, it does not matter if you are ‘The Jeffersons’, ‘The Addams Family’ or even ‘The Waltons’ – We are ‘All in the Family’! I guess you could say at my age you are ‘All My Children’! This school year, DISD’s theme is Family. Why? Because ‘Family Matters,’” Johnson said.

She went on to say that convocation-important information would be covered in a fun manner this year. The highlight of convocation was the introduction of the Celebrity Family Feud Game with game show host – the ‘young Steve Harvey’ (also known as Dr. Travis Young, assistant superintendent of Student Services).

Campus and district administrators consisted of The Purple Team vs the White Team with two additional DISD staff members in the audience who were selected to play for the ‘fast money’ portion of the game. The ‘young Steve Harvey’ asked the teams questions and covered important information in a humorous way. The game was meant to serve as a reminder that even some dry information can be covered in a fun and engaging way.

The DISD administrators modeled their expectations of what engaging lessons can look like. All of the DISD staff members/audience participated in several portions of the game, too. Since the theme was Family, it was an ‘all or no one wins’ outcome. After a hilarious game of Family Feud, all DISD staff members walked away as winners of the game.

At the conclusion of the Celebrity Family Feud game, Dr. Johnson reminded the staff to be a full-fledged Bronco and be a part of our DISD family. She then invited all administrators to come down and lead the DISD staff in the school song. As the staff left convocation, once again, the Old River Baptist Church members handed out red delicious apples for every staff member.

