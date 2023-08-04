Splendora teen missing, whereabouts unknown

A Splendora teen is missing and his family is asking for the community’s help in bringing him home.

Kyle Asher, 15, the son of Bubba and Seandee Tullos of Splendora, was last seen at the family’s home in Splendora around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. He is believed to be in the company of his dog, a pit bull mix named Duke.

Asher may be a runaway but his family fears for his safety as they do not know his whereabouts. He reportedly told friends prior to leaving home of his plans and that he would be unable to have his phone with him.

Asher is described as a Caucasian teen, dirty blonde hair, 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

