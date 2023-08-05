Billy Wayne Merritt, 84, of Farmerville, La., passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 14, 1939, in Camden, Ark., to the late John Tillman and Cecil Ilene Riddick Merritt. He graduated from Stephens High School in Stephens, Ark., with the class of 1957, where he was a first team Arkansas all state basketball star.

Billy pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, and hunting. He had a passion for tinkering with anything and everything. Billy would take thingsapart and put them back together just to see how theyworked. He had a great sense of humor, easily lighting up a room with his presence. Billy also had a givingheart and would go out of his way to help others in need. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his family and was extremely proud of each one of them and their accomplishments. Billy was a devoted husband who loved his wife, Delores unconditionally. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents John and Ilene Merritt; his sister and brother-in-law Ernestine and Bob Westbrook; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Georgia and Raymond McElvogue; and brother-in-law Ronald McElvogue. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of 60 years Delores; his children John Merritt and wife Michelle of Anahuac, Texas; and Deborah Merritt of Beach City, Texas; his brother Charles Merritt and wife Mary Ann of Pearland, Texas; and brother Mike Merritt of El Dorado, Ark.; his brother-in-law Donald McElvogue and wife Denise of Tyler, Texas; and his sister-in-law Jeanne McElvogue of Coldspring, Texas; his grandchildren Christopher Merritt of Anahuac, Texas; Katelynn Hennigan and husband Jacob of Winnie, Texas; Aaron Nash and wife Emily of Mont Belvieu, Texas; and Trevor Nash of Anahuac, Texas; his great-grandchildren Kalynn, Natalie, and Josie Nash of Mont Belvieu, Texas; Brentlee and Logan Hennigan of Winnie, Texas; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers and hospice personal that helped them through a very difficult year.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm, at the funeral home, with Bryant Perkins officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

