Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 3, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 3, 2023:

  • Mahaffey, Ronald Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member; $4,000 bond set by judge
  • Kichoff, James David – Burglary of a Building; no bond information available
  • Villareal-Fuentes, Graciela Judith – Hold for Harris County; $3,001 bond set by judge
  • Wright, Kimberly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Property Theft, Hold for Livingston County, Hold for Polk County; Bonds totalling in $25,000 set by judge
  • Pryor, Casper Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport; $5,000 bond set by judge
  • Gomez, Ruben – Possession of Marijuana; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Wright, Gregory Earl – Criminal Trespass; no bond information available (no mugshot)
  • Massey, Matthew Kevin – Theft of Property, Hold for Harris County, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender; $10,000 bond set by judge
  • Messer, Cory Wade – Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Bonds totalling in $50,000 set by judge
  • Valverde, Heather Nicole – Hold for Harris County (Theft); no bond information available
  • Broussard, Omar – Violate Bond/Protective Order; no bond information available
  • Brooks, William Ray – Reckless Driving; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Dooley, Richard – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance; no bond information available
  • Coleman, Ronnie Lee – Burglary of a Building; $8,000 bond set by judge
  • Ferrell, Gary Lee Jr. – Hold for Anderson County-Stalking; no bond information available
