The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 4, 2023:

  • Bledsoe, Bradley W – Possession of a Controlled Substance; no bond information available
  • Chaney, Desirae Denise – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon; no bond information available
  • Griffin, Jacques Alexander – Driving While Intoxicated, second; no bond information available
  • Juarez, Omar – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Surety Bond
  • Morgan, Dakota Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Parole Violation; no bond information available
  • Slaton, Dusti Lynn – Bond Forfeiture – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender; bonds totaling in $20,000 set by judge
  • Stebelton, Jackson Ty – Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Driving; Surety Bond
