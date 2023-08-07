The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 4, 2023:
- Bledsoe, Bradley W – Possession of a Controlled Substance; no bond information available
- Chaney, Desirae Denise – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon; no bond information available
- Griffin, Jacques Alexander – Driving While Intoxicated, second; no bond information available
- Juarez, Omar – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Surety Bond
- Morgan, Dakota Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Parole Violation; no bond information available
- Slaton, Dusti Lynn – Bond Forfeiture – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender; bonds totaling in $20,000 set by judge
- Stebelton, Jackson Ty – Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Driving; Surety Bond