The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 5, 2023:

Huerta, Luis – Cruelty of a Non-livestock Animal; Surety Bond

Huerta, Martha – Cruelty of a Non-lifestock Animal; Surety Bond

Stokes, Jennifer Lynn – Criminal Trespass; no bond information available (no mugshot)

Huerta, Luis Huerta, Martha

Share this: Twitter

Facebook