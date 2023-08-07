Lone Star College-Kingwood is offering the opportunity for adults aged 50 and older to get involved in classes and events that will keep them active and provide social engagement.

It’s part of the Academy for Lifelong Learning (ALL), a program that offers free and low-cost classes and events for retired, semi-retired, and working seniors. It also allows members to cultivate friendships and explore new interests and ideas.

This year, the program has even added the popular sport Pickleball. Pickleball is a paddle sport that incorporates elements of Tennis, Badminton and Ping-Pong. It’s already a “hit” with members.

One member shared, “The Beginner’s Pickleball Class at LSC-Kingwood is so much more than I would have ever imagined. The coach is patient, knowledgeable, and has a fantastic teaching style. I started the class with people I have known for years but have left the class with new friends – and fun Pickleball partners as well.”

Another member says, “My wife and I have been ALL members for many years. There is not enough time to take all the classes that interest us and learn ‘all’ of the interesting things that appeal to us. Never stop learning to feed your mind. ALL is a treasure!”

“We continue to offer non-credit courses, lectures, and activities that will expand members’ knowledge and develop their social connections,” said Pat Chandler, continuing education director at LSC-Kingwood and ALL program manager for LSC.

Attendees can learn more about the offerings at the ALL Open House on Friday, Aug. 18, from 1-3 p.m. in the Administration and Performing Arts (APA) Center Atrium. This event will cover enrollment, membership dues, and upcoming classes. Additionally, instructors will have tables at the event to provide more information on their courses.

LSC-Kingwood ALL offers more than 100 classes each semester. In spring 2023, courses will cover a variety of interests in computer and technology, culture, fitness and health, games, gardening, history, movies, music, theatre, politics, reading, safety, science and nature, senior issues, and much more.

Annual membership (Sept. 1-Aug. 31) is $25 for access to classes at all seven LSC campuses. There are no educational requirements. Although most courses are free, some may require a small event fee for supplies or entrance. For more information on the ALL program at LSC-Kingwood, the current schedule, or the upcoming open house, call 281-312-1660, visit http://www.lonestar.edu/all.htm, or email kwall@lonestar.edu.

