Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Johnny Wilson is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 during August if the tip is received this month.

Johnny Leon Wilson, 53, of Houston, has been wanted since February 2023, when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for murder. In 2019, Wilson was arrested by the Houston Police Department for murder. He subsequently bonded out with an ankle monitor, which has since either been damaged or removed.

Wilson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 240 pounds. In addition to Houston, he also has ties to St. Landry Parish in Louisiana, including the Washington and Opelousas areas. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Wilson’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 25 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $81,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

