Roger Dale Kelley was born July 11, 1943, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents, Taylor Kelley and Christine Smith Kelley. He passed away August 3, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 80.

He served our country in the US Army and has lived in Coldspring, Texas, for the past 27 years. He retired as a manager of a machinery moving business. Roger loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Kelley; parents, Taylor and Christine Kelley; and brother, Wayne Kelley. Roger is survived by his wife, Bobbie Kelley; children, Tammie Alsbrooks and husband Michael, Casaundra Miller and husband Eddy, Richard Kelley and wife Sabrina; step-children, Stephanie Gardner and husband Matt, and Christina Garrett; brother, Jerry Kelley; grandchildren, Cortni, Laci and husband Jason, Derek and wife Chelsey, Kristin and husband Josh, Joshua and wife Jennifer, Taylor, Nikki, Katelyn and husband Garrett, Breanna, Merideth, Ariana, Cierra, Akada, and Wyatt; great grandchildren, Kayde, Kylie, Kolbi, Casey, Logan, Cole, Kade, Konner, Hayes, Emory, and Elliott.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 6pm-8pm. The funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10am with Rev. Leon Cowart and Kristin Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow in Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas at 12pm with military honors provided by the US Army. Pallbearers for the service will be Derek Begnaud, Joshua Alsbrooks, Taylor Kelley, Jason Wornick, Josh Stewart, and Garrett Walts.

